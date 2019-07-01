Check out these places to watch fireworks for 4th of July festivities around the Lake

Bear Bottom Resort

July 4

123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach

38MM

Open to everyone. Display starts at 9:45 p.m.

www.bearbottomresort.com

Margaritaville Lake Resort

July 4

26 MM

By land open to hotel guests only. View from the water.

www.margaritavilleresortlakeoftheozarks.com

Lodge of Four Seasons

July 4

13 MM

View by water.

www.4seasonsresort.com

Lake Valley Golf and Country Club

July 4

367 CC Blair Dr., Camdenton

A golf tournament will be held during the day for $50/person, followed by kids’ activities. A dinner buffet will be available for a charge. Fireworks at dusk.

www.lakevalleygolf.com

Point Randall Resort

July 4

2MM

This cove fills up with boats to experience a professional fireworks show.

www.pointrandallresort.com

City of Eldon

July 4

This city-sponsored event kicks off with a 5K at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. and fireworks at dusk at the Eldon Air Park. Half-price admission to the pool will be available from 12-4 p.m., a free kickball tournament at the Air Park soccer field will be from 1-5 p.m., food trucks will be set up from 4-11 p.m., craft vendors will be available from 4-8 p.m., and a concert will be from 7-9 p.m. featuring Pure Drive.

Celebration Cruises

July 4

5085 Davis Dr., Osage Beach

See an incredible fireworks show on board the yacht docked near the Grand Glaize Bridge. Boarding is at 7 p.m., with departure at 7:30 p.m. The boat will return at 9:30 p.m. Cost is $35 for adults and $25 per child ages 3-10.

www.cruiselakeoftheozarks.com

Tropic Island

July 4

494 Tan Tar A Dr., Osage Beach

Watch Margaritaville’s fireworks show on the Tropic Island. Boarding is at 7 p.m. on Dock A, departing at 7:30 p.m. for a 1.5-hour cruise. Cash bar available, appetizers included for $30 per person.

Call 573-348-0083 for a reservations, www.tropicislandcruises.com.

Old Kinderhook

July 5

678 Old Kinderhook Dr., Camdenton

12MM of Niangua Arm

From 5-10 p.m. a family fun event will be held with live entertainment, bouncy houses, face painting and kids games. A BBQ dinner will be available for a fee. The event is open to the public for $5. Fireworks display is at dusk.

www.oldkinderhook.com

Captain Ron’s

July 5

82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach

34.5MM

At the restaurant, on the beach or on your boat — all will have great views!

www.captainronsatthelake.com