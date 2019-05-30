After an impressive group of finalists, it came down to Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg and Laine Hardy for the “American Idol” finale Sunday. Bayou boy Laine Hardy pulled off the win to be named this season’s Idol.



I’m happy for Laine, but like others who faithfully watched this season, I was surprised Alejandro’s name wasn’t called when Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope.



I’ve seen every episode of “Idol” during its run. But in all 17 seasons, I haven’t enjoyed a top 10 group as much as this one. Every one was worthy of the top honor.



I have to mention them all by name. They deserve the credit for being one of the best top 10 groups ever: Alyssa Raghu, Dimitrius Graham, Uche, Wade Cota, Laci Kye Booth, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Walker Burroughs, and, of course, Madison, Alejandro and Laine. All of these phenomenal hopefuls should use their time on “Idol” and go after their dreams of being recording artists. There is no logical reason why each can’t achieve a record contract to their liking. Remember, Idol has proven countless times you don’t have to win to “win.”



The finale party started with a rousing performance of “Dancing On The Ceiling” by judge Lionel Richie.



The night progressed to big-name acts and performances by such artists as Carrie Underwood (Season 4 winner), Adam Lambert (Season 8 runner up), Weezer, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Daddy Yankee, Jon Pardi and Andra Day, most of which were paired with various finalists. I always love to see this part of finale night.



But finale night also means the competition isn’t over yet. Each of the top 3 performed twice before real-time voting results eliminated Madison. A small part of me was rooting for her, but I was confident in Alejandro’s participation all season long and in the finale. Alejandro is the only finalist to perform three original songs at the finale. He performed “Out Loud,” “Millennial Love” and “10 Years,” which was backed by a full orchestra. Any of his songs could be on the radio right now.



Laine performed rousing renditions of “Jambalaya,” “Home” and “Bring It On Home To Me.” They were good. I’m glad he returned for this season, since he was sent home last year prior to the Top 10.



After being named winner, Laine performed his winning single, “Flame.” It’s a good track, tailored to his ability.



In all honesty, perhaps it’s best that Laine won. He scored an instant record deal with Hollywood Records. But mark my words, Alejandro will come away the big winner in the long run. His talents are limitless and his style is right now!

