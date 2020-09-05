The "Phase 1" deal was intended to result in more exports of U.S. farm commodities to China. When people look at the deal midway through the first year of implementation, some see a glass half empty and some see a glass half full.

The negative case is easy to make. The deal was supposed to result in a significant increase in U.S. exports of agricultural products relative to a 2017 base period. Instead, for the first six months of 2020, U.S. agricultural exports to China were well below exports during the first six months of 2017.

To hit the targets set in the agreement, U.S. exports to China during the final half of 2020 would have to proceed at a record pace. Even with a lot of advanced sales of soybeans, corn and other products booked in recent weeks, it would be difficult to achieve the level of 2020 sales laid out in the agreement.

The most recent USDA projections of U.S. agricultural exports also can be used to support the pessimistic argument. For the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, 2019, USDA now estimates China will buy $14 billion in U.S. agricultural products, and that the value will increase to $18.5 billion next year.

Those projected levels are far below the levels suggested by the Phase 1 agreement. Instead of a significant increase from 2017, projected fiscal year 2021 exports remain below the 2017 level.

It is also possible to make a more positive case. Even if the targets are not met, China is increasing its purchases of U.S. products relative to the depressed levels of 2018 and 2019. Recently announced sales contributed to market rallies for both corn and soybeans.

The more optimistic view would also point to policy changes China has made that could be beneficial to U.S. agriculture. China is no longer collecting the retaliatory tariffs placed on many U.S. farm goods because of the trade dispute. China now appears likely to meet a commitment to import at least 7 million metric tons of corn each year, and some barriers to U.S. meat exports have been removed.

Another positive development is a significant increase in China’s imports of soybeans. Soybeans typically account for more than half of U.S. agricultural exports to China, and the main use of those imports is to make soybean meal for livestock feed.

Last marketing year, total imports by China of soybeans from all sources fell by more than 11 million tons. Tariffs on U.S. soybeans played a role, but more important was a swine disease that sharply reduced hog numbers in China and thus the demand for soybean meal. This year, those imports are up by more than 15 million tons, USDA estimates, in part because China is rebuilding its hog herd.

Mathematically, there are two ways to increase U.S. exports to China. One is to increase the U.S. share of total imports by China. The other is to increase total imports by China. If the U.S. trade share increases simply by rearranging who trades with whom, the net benefit to U.S. soybean producers may be limited, but if the size of the pie increases, U.S. producers can benefit even when other exporters also continue to increase their sales.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.