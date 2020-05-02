In my last article, I wrote about how we live in historic times. I take no pride in bringing you some of the economic history that is being made. Unfortunately, most, if not all, is pretty negative.

There is a great human toll and a great amount of stress and angst in our population as a result of the pandemic the country is experiencing. While the numbers involved in the pandemic are everywhere and dramatic, particularly when you look at the number of deaths, the human toll from the economy is more hidden and not as dramatic, nor even monitored. When this is all said and done, I would not be surprised if the toll from the economic malaise isn’t greater when you consider the financial, emotional and psychological strain caused by the economic malaise. That said, here are some of the more significant economic historical numbers:

1. As of April 30, a total of over 30 million workers have filed for unemployment. To put this in perspective, the total U.S. workforce is around 52 million. This has happened in a record six weeks and both the number of those filing for unemployment and the speed with which it has occurred are historic.

2. The unemployment rate for February was 3.5%, March was 4.4% and I can only guess as to what it will be in April and beyond. In addition to those filing for unemployment benefits, you have the existing almost six million of unemployed workers. If you simply do the math and divide the 36 million by the 152 million, you get an unemployment rate near 24%. Again, this is historic as it will be the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, when we reached a level of 24.9% and could soon exceed the previous high.

3. The federal government is sparing no expense in trying to stimulate the economy. The recent stimulus package amounted to $2.7 trillion dollars and, if you add that to the previously expected deficit of $1 trillion, you get the astronomical number of $3.7 trillion, a number that was forecast this week by the Congressional Budget Office. To put this projected budget deficit in perspective, it is more than three times higher than any previous deficit. In addition, the deficit will raise our mounting debt to a towering $25 trillion. For the first time since WWII, our total debt will exceed the Gross Domestic Product, at 101% of that number. It will also amount to 18% of GDP on an annual basis compared to last year’s budget deficit of $1 trillion and 4.6% of GDP.

4. Clearly the travel and hospitality business has been among the hardest hit by the current situation. There was a recent article in the Wall Street Journal that chronicled some of the numbers (selected numbers): six, the number of years it took the industry to recover from 9/11 with hardened cockpit doors, stepped up airport screening and vetting of dangerous passengers. How will the industry overcome viruses?; -95%, the decline in passenger traffic in New York at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark; -73%, the decline in worldwide airline capacity; 60%, the percentage of worldwide airline capacity grounded, for instance, only six of the 242 Airbus 380s delivered are flying; 90,510, the number of passengers screened by TSA on April 12 versus 2.4 million on the same day last year; in the 25 largest U.S. markets hotel occupancy was down 68.6% to 21.6%; -93.8%, the decline in number of airline flights tracked worldwide by Flightradar24 on Sunday, April 12. The impact on the travel industry has been devastating, making one wonder when things can possibly return to normal.

This will be this generation’s equivalent to the Great Depression, statistically, anyway. Hopefully, because this one was caused by the government essentially shutting down a strong economy, particularly with all the accommodative monetary policy and fiscal stimulus, this severe downturn will be short-lived as opposed to the Great Depression.

When all is back to normal, whatever that is, the post-mortem will be interesting. Will this severe economic downturn with all of its related human toll in anxiety, financial, emotional and psychological have been worth preventing a more widespread pandemic? History will be the judge and people will be divided on the answer.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.