Every day brings new stories about how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the agricultural sector, from closures of meat processing plants to rumors about the contents of government aid packages. In such an uncertain environment, it might seem foolish to even try to put some numbers to the impacts.

In response to some requests from policy makers, our institute has made such an attempt. We issued a report this past week with some very early estimates of how the COVID-19 crisis may be affecting agricultural markets and farm income. The results tell a sobering story for the farm sector.

To do the analysis, we had to make some heroic assumptions based on imperfect information. We assumed a sharp recession this year, leaving consumers with less money to spend. We also assumed a significant reduction in fuel use in spite of lower fuel prices.

For purposes of this early analysis, we did not consider many of the other ways in which the outbreak might affect agricultural markets, such as many of the challenges it creates for transforming raw farm commodities into food on supermarket shelves. Some of those supply chain issues have proven to be a big problem, especially in the short term, and we expect to be looking at them more carefully in further work.

In spite of its limitations and uncertainties, this early analysis identifies some major concerns.

Prices for almost all of the major farm commodities produced in Missouri are reduced by the COVID-19 outbreak. Livestock sector prices are hit especially hard, with cattle prices more than 11 percent lower than they would have been had the outbreak never occurred. Estimated reductions in hog, chicken and milk prices are almost as large. We expect that the recession will reduce consumer demand for high-value meat and dairy items, and we are already observing lower producer prices in futures and cash markets.

Reduced fuel use has sharply reduced demand for biofuels, and many ethanol plants have closed in recent weeks. The resulting reduction in demand for corn results in an estimated 9 percent reduction in corn prices, and prices for other crops decline as well.

The reductions in commodity prices translate into lower farm income. We estimate that the value of the crops and livestock sold by U.S. farmers could be reduced by $32 billion because of the crisis. There are some offsetting reductions in production expenses, given lower prices for feed, fuel and purchased livestock, and some existing farm programs provide more support when prices fall.

Still, the overall impact is to reduce 2020 net farm income by $20 billion from what we had previously projected — a 19 percent change.

The recently approved CARES act gives the Department of Agriculture authority to provide additional support to farmers. Details of a program had not been released at the time this was written, but the President indicated that farmers should expect $16 billion in new support. That could offset much of the reduction in farm income that we estimate in our early report.

It will be important to monitor further developments in the COVID-19 crisis itself. Our early estimates do not reflect a best-case scenario, but it is easy to imagine outcomes that are even worse for the farm sector.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.