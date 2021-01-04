The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will once again track hunting and fishing issues during the 2021 legislative session. Interested outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. A brief description of each bill will be included. To view the bill in its entirety, click on the linked bill […]

