North Dakota Game and Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand recently honored employees with performance-based awards. Steinwand presented the following employees with special recognition awards during the department's virtual staff meeting in December.

Ashley Peterson, photographer/videographer, Bismarck, was recognized for her efforts in livestreaming the spring and fall advisory board meetings.

Bob Frohlich, fisheries development supervisor, Bismarck, was recognized for fisheries development projects, specifically with state, federal and local permitting, and federal grant funding and construction plans.

Brett Wiedmann, big game biologist, Dickinson, was recognized for his leadership in coordinating a bighorn sheep translocation from Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation in Montana to Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

In addition to special recognition recipients, Drew Johnson, district game warden, Finley, was named North Dakota's Boating Officer of the Year. His district includes several smaller lakes and reservoirs, along with the Red River. Chief game warden Scott Winkelman said warden Johnson's work ethic and attitude are exemplified in his passion for boating law enforcement.