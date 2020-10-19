Deer hunters who can't find their deer license should contact the North Dakota Game and Fish Department soon to make sure they have their tag before the season opens. The Game and Fish Department must be contacted by phone at 701-328-6300, or email ndgf@nd.gov, to authorize the online purchase for a replacement tag. The deer gun […]

Deer hunters who can't find their deer license should contact the North Dakota Game and Fish Department soon to make sure they have their tag before the season opens.

The Game and Fish Department must be contacted by phone at 701-328-6300, or email ndgf@nd.gov, to authorize the online purchase for a replacement tag.

The deer gun season opens Friday, Nov. 6 at 12 noon Central Time.