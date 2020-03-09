The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will have 780 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents in 2020. Applicants can apply online beginning March 15 on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for applying is April 15. Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications […]

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will have 780 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents in 2020.

Applicants can apply online beginning March 15 on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for applying is April 15.

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than licenses available. A total of 1,209 people applied in 2019.

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15 percent of the previous year's mule deer gun license allocation.

