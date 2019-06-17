ROCKETMAN 'ROCKETMAN' does not refer to North Korea's Chairman Kim. Rather, it is the life story of Reginald Dwight, whom we know as Elton John. Director Dexter Fletcher directed Taron Egerton's third movie as the famous rock singer/pianist/composer. Egerton sings his own songs in this movie, which means he is the singer, but he imitates […]

This film lasts 121 minutes notcounting previews, of course. It costabout $40 million dollars to make this musical cornucopia. The first weekend of the release made over$36 million in the US. The cumulativeworldwide gross is almost $57 million. It's difficult for me to comprehend that number, but especially when itcomes to dollars, (Pause for laughter). Anything over $1.98 confuses me, and Iwouldn't exaggerate in 400 billion decades.

Two younger actors play youngerversions of Reggie, aka Elton. Matthew Illesley plays Elton at around age10. Kitt Conner play then portrays Eltonas a young adult, perhaps 20 or so. Bothdo some singing and fill in the blanks of Elton's early days; both areexcellent and play their roles at a level commensurate with the general excellenceof the film. One scene particularlypoints to Elton's musical genius and paints the picture of an undeniableprodigy when he arrives to interview for piano lessons. The teacher is playing 'Rhondo ala Turk,' byMozart as the child enters. When theteacher senses his presence, she stops playing. She asks him if he has brought music to play for her. He says he will play what's in him. He begins playing note for note the exactpassage of the Mozart composition, but stops mid-phrase. When asked why he juststopped he replies, 'That's all you played.' He had no music and had never played the piece he heard the teacher perform. Everything about this film is done withartistic flair. It tells a story of a'different' child whose difference is the gift of music and the almostunbelievable ability to use that gift.

The movie is not a familyfilm. Sir Elton John, knighted by QueenElizabeth II, led a life that eliminated the option to present this movie asPG-13. Rated Rfor language throughout, some drug use and sexual content, the film inmy view, is not offensive, although there are a few graphic shots about a lifestylethat some might consider risqué. There's music galore, and not just John'smusic. Even the incidental backgroundmusic borrows melodic motifs from well known songs written by the Elton Johnand Bernie Taupin team. Taupin wrotemost of the lyrics throughout the composer's body of work. That role is played by Jamie Bell. A sub-plot of Elton's life is hisrelationship with Taupin, which went from collaborators to devoted friend inspite of rough waters during their long association. It is unclear as to whether or not the twostill have a viable friendship/partnership.

Between September 2018 and March2019 Elton completed the first leg of his farewell tour, which made $125million. The entire tour will include300 performances. On June 12 of thiscurrent year, he will perform in Dublin. He is currently about halfway through the second leg of his five legfarewell tour. Attendance so far hastopped 660 thousand yielding almost $89 million dollars.

Elton is known for his outlandishcostumes and eyeglasses with a life of their own. In the late sixties he was engaged to hisfirst lover and secretary Linda Woodrow. Then in 1984 he married German sound recording engineer Renate Blauel onValentine's Day. It was suspected to bean effort to cloak his homosexuality. They were divorced in 1988. Heannounced that he was bisexual in a Rolling Stone interview in 1976, but herevised his statement in 1992 claiming his homosexuality.

He met his current husband, DavidFurnish in 1993. Furnish, a formeradvertising executive and now a filmmaker, originally came from Toronto. They are raising two beautiful children.

Elton John is an icon. His piano playing pronounces his uniquestyling. His voice, too, exhibits a styleof his own. He is one of the greatperformers of the Rock and Roll genre. His brilliance has never been questioned.