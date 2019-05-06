Friday, May 10 A benefit concert for Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center will be held at the Crossings Church, 810 E. Shepherd. 'I Am They' will perform beginning at 7:00 p.m. For costs and more information call 660-665-5688. Saturday, May 11 Truman Commencement begins at 2:00 p.m. at Stokes Stadium. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. For […]

Friday,May 10

Abenefit concert for Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center will be held at theCrossings Church, 810 E. Shepherd. 'I AmThey' will perform beginning at 7:00 p.m. For costs and more information call 660-665-5688.

Saturday,May 11

TrumanCommencement begins at 2:00 p.m. at Stokes Stadium. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. For the rain plan go to: www.truman.edu/commencement/emergency-rain-site-plan/or call 660-785-4143.

Saturday,May 11

Areyou ready for Mother's Day? The Adair County Library, 1 Library Lane is hostinga Mother's Day Craft Event at 2:00 p.m. Enjoy making a gift for your mom or grandma. For more information call 660-665-6038.

Monday,May 13

Theannual Opiod Summit will be held in the Georgian Room of the Student Unionbuilding on Truman's campus from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more information call660-665-8491.

Wednesday,May 15

Plan to attend the Ground Breaking of the Sue Ross Arts Center, at the corner of Jefferson and Franklin Streets at 4:00 p.m. The Kirksville Arts Association invites the community to attend this event and view the plans for rebuilding the Kirksville Arts Association building, which will be named the Sue Ross Arts Center. For more information call 660-665-0500.

Thursday,May 16

Youare invited to the Summer Styling Event from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.at Maurices,2110 N. Baltimore. Find out what stylelooks good on you and enjoy refreshments. Attendees will be given a free beachtowel while supply lasts. For moreinformation call 660-665-1391.

Thursday,May 16

Learn how to make beautiful nature jewelry from deer antlers, spent shotgun shells, turkey and duck feathers and more at the Women's Discover Nature Jewelry event from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Missouri Conservation Center, 3500 S. Baltimore. The workshop is for women age 18 and older. Girls ages 14-17 are welcome if accompanied by an adult. This event is free but registration is required. Call 660-785-2420 to reserve a spot by May 12 at 5:00 p.m. Space and materials are limited.