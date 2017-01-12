The Aurora Area Community Foundation has announced the establishment of a new unrestricted community grant-making fund. Arlene Spangler has established the Charles and Arlene Spangler Endowment Fund in memory of her late husband, Charles Spangler, a long-time Aurora and area banker. Arlene will establish the endowment fund by making a gift of $500,000 to the Aurora Area Community Foundation, the earnings from which will be used to make community grants. This new fund will significantly increase the money available for community grants in the Aurora, Marionville and Verona communities...