More than 4,500 first year FFA members from more than 320 Missouri high schools -- including Aurora -- had the opportunity to learn about being positive role models, learning to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members and making a positive difference in their lives, school and community at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences. These conferences presented by the State FFA Officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated were held January 3-6 throughout Missouri. Through interactive workshops and skits the State FFA Officers encouraged first-year FFA members to explore their talents and reach outside their comfort zone for the opportunities provided through FFA membership...