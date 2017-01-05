Tuesday night's game between the Aurora Houn' Dawgs and the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers certainly lived up to its reputation as a rivalry game, with lead changes galore and plenty of dramatic moments to spare. Unfortunately for Aurora fans, though, it was Mt. Vernon who claimed the home court victory in the end, by a final score of 58-53. The Mountaineers began the game with a 6-0 run before Aurora senior Preston Naylor drove the baseline for a bucket and foul, converting the free throw to make it a 6-3 game...